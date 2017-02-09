Fonfara-Dawson added to Thurman-Garcia card

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I knew about the possibility of fighting Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs) for more than seven weeks, but in this business you never assume anything. All the specialized training sessions with my trainer Virgil Hunter, were customized for a fighter like Chad. Now my fans know this officially: I’m fighting Chad Dawson on March 4 in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, on the tremendous Thurman-Garcia card.” That’s the word straight from Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) in an exclusive Fightnews.com interview. “The Polish Prince” is coming back seven months after his shocking loss to Joe Smith Jr in Chicago.

Hardest training camp after one of toughest to swallow defeats in your career?

You can say that. When I lost to Smith, I needed a new spark, something that will shake me up. Moving from Chicago to San Francisco with my wife Justyna, newborn son Leo, changing trainers first time in my professional boxing life, will do just that. I needed this kind of newfound closeness. Family and boxing, boxing and family for five straight months. I needed that.

You’ve wanted to fight Chad Dawson, the fighter who dethroned Polish WBC champ Tomasz Adamek, for a long time.

For more than a year, me, my brother Mark, who is also my manager, and my whole team wanted this fight badly. For one reason or another, the fight was never made. But it will happen now – when it counts. There’s no silver lining for the loser. Only the winner will be part of the light heavyweight elite. I expect the best Chad Dawson possible on March 4 and I will be ready. I love big fights. A big fight motivated me every day for the last five months of non-stop boxing. I will be back stronger, even tougher than before.

You worked hard before the Joe Smith Jr bout in Chicago…

AF: True, because there’s no other way for me than 100 percent… but this is February 2017. I’m a different man, different fighter. It’s not only my opinion. Please ask Virgil Hunter who shortly after we started working together said to me, to people helping my career, that it’s a waste of time and my work, talent for just any fight. No point of fighting nobodies. It gave me an extra spark, extra motivation. I can’t wait to be back in the ring and having a chance to fight a former world champion in New York City in front of my Polish fans makes it extra special. Just like I dreamed it. I will not disappoint. Failure is not an option.