Fonfara: I want to prove everyone wrong

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Top light heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KO) has released a statement regarding his upcoming plans and 2017 outlook:

“I feel that I’m in the best shape in my life. Always after a loss, I was back stronger. This time will be no different. I cannot wait to be back in the ring and prove everyone wrong – especially those, who already count me out. I have special motivation, I’m working hard and fruits of my labor will be visible very soon.

“Unfortunately, officially I can’t confirm who I will be fighting and when, but I’m expecting some (official) announcement in the coming days. I know the name, need only official confirmation. I want this to be the best year of my career.

“I want a Joe Smith Jr. rematch. I heard that there are conversations between his team and (WBC champ) Adonis Stevenson. I don’t want to look too much ahead, because my next fight is the most important, but if everything goes according to my plan, I want the Stevenson-Smith winner.”