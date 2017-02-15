Foreign promoter: Top Rank will make the final call

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO#2 Jeff Horn’s co-promoter Dean Lonergan of Duco Events is confident that his charge will be challenging WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane, Australia on April 23 because it is Top Rank that makes the final call and Michael Koncz was only looking at other options

“Michael Koncz has looked at other options, and he is well within his rights to do so,” Dean Lonergan said. “But Top Rank will still make the final call in consultation with Manny.”