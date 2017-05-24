Former champ Singwancha aiming for win 92

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

Sirimongkol Singwancha, does the name strike a bell? Maybe not, unless you closely follow boxing in Asia. Yet, Singwancha, 39, a former world champion in two divisions, is the active fighter with the most wins in boxing today, boasting a glossy record of 91-3, 57 KOs). On Saturday, Singwancha is stepping into the ring for the 95th time and looking for win 92 against Larry Siwu (24-8) in Singapore. Both men will battle it out for the UBO International super welterweight title.

Singwancha’s unusual career spans over 23 years. He turned pro at age 16 as a flyweight, won his first world title, the WBC bantamweight title at age 19. In 2002, the Thai battler acquired his second world title belt, the WBC super-featherweight title, losing it a year later.

Had not Singwancha spent 40 months in jail on a drug charge between 2009 and 2011, he would undoubtedly have gone over 100 fights. Are Singwancha’s seemingly glorious numbers a ticket to the Hall of Fame? Perhaps unlikely, considering that a large number of the Thai veteran’s’ wins have been over unknown and inferior opposition in obscure Asian rings. Still, it will be interesting to see, come Saturday, if Sirimongkol puts yet another notch in the win category in his avowed quest to reach the 100 victory mark which would be very unique in today’s boxing.