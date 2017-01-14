Former champ Zab Judah headlines “Bridge Wars” on January 21st in Trenton

Boxing News

Promoter Renee Aiken of Boss Lady Promotions has stepped up the ante in her second ProAm extravaganza at the Sun National Bank Center in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday January 21st . The loaded card titled “Bridge Wars: Kingdom of Judah” features the return of former five time world champion Zab “Super” Judah (42-9, 29 KOs).

Judah of nearby Brooklyn, New York, after a three absence from the ring, faces Jorge Luis Munguia (13-7, 5 KOs) of Honduras in a ten-round contest. Judah hopes to bounce back from respectable losses to Paulie “The Magic Man” Malignaggi and current World Champion Danny “Swift” Garcia.

In the co-feature, Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (21-1, 11 KOs) Glassboro, NJ goes toe-to-toe with Thomas “Awin” Awimbono (25-5-1, 21 KOs) of Accra, Ghana for the vacant USBO super middleweight title.

Trenton’s own cruiserweight sensation and former US national amateur champion Mike “The Beast” Hilton (4-0,4 KOs) looks to keep his knockout streak intact in his first six rounder when he trades bombs with seventeen fight veteran Eric George (4 -13) of Niagara Falls, NY.

Brandon Robinson (0-1) of Upper Darby, PA and Jermaine Corley (0-4) of Concord, NC go toe-to-toe in search of their first victory during a four-round cruiserweight contest.

Hard hitting Philly super featherweight Donald “No love” Smith (3-0, 2 KOs) will face an opponent to be determined in a four rounder..

In other four round contests:

Undefeated middleweight Jimmy Kelleher (2-0, 2 KOs) of Scranton, PA will tangle with Oscar Pagan (0-2) of Camden, NJ.

Debuting Philly super featherweight Darin Holliday will battle it out with Jeffrey Dorsey (0-3) of Easton, PA. Dorsey is the grandson of Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Larry Holmes.

WIBA International featherweight title holder Carla Torres (5-3) of Cleveland, Ohio will encounter Elizabeth Anderson (5-8, 1 KO) of Salt Lake City, UT in a four round non-title contest.

Powerful welterweight Andy Gonzales (4-1, 4 KOs) of Worcester, MA dukes it out with twenty-fight veteran Jason “Warrior” Wahr (4-13-3, 1 KO) of Virginia Beach, VA.

Bryan Daniels (2-0, 1 KO) of Worcester, MA faces debuting Jordan Davenport of Baltimore, MD in a cruiserweight clash.

Vidal Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs) of New Jersey meets James Early (2-1) of Seat Pleasant, MD in a featherweight tiff.

Ryan Wilczak (2-0, 1 KO) of Scranton, PA trades leather with Matt Probin (2-2) of Lewiston, ME in a middleweight bout.

The amateur portion of the card will feature fighters from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York vying for the Governor’s Cup.

Doors open at 3:30p. The first segment of the show features the amateur bouts which begin at 4:30p. The pro segment begins at approximately 6:30p. Ticket are $75, $55, $35 or $25 and available at SunNationalBankCenter.com or by calling 1-800-298-4200.