Former Contender Tyrone Harris looks to rebound in Lansing January 28

Boxing News

By David Finger

Two of Lansing, Michigan’s favorite sons return to the ring January 28th at the Lansing Center as one time prospects Tyrone Harris and Tommy Washington Jr. look to revitalize their career’s with wins in front of their hometown fans in a Ron DeLeon Promotions event.

In the main event 35-year old junior welterweight Tyrone Harris (24-11, 16 KOs) is hoping to snap a six fight skid as he takes on southpaw DeWayne Wisdom (6-34-1, 3 KOs). Harris’s remains one of the most popular boxers in Lansing, but even his biggest supporters concede that his career never panned out like they hoped.

Harris exploded onto the scene back in 2004 and by January of 2006 was seen as one of the best undefeated prospects in the state of Michigan and seemingly one of the best prospects that the city of Lansing had ever produced. But a stunning upset loss to Israel Hernandez in January of 2006 derailed the meteoric rise of Harris and seemed to close the book on a serious run for contention from the Lansing native. Harris’s record since the loss to Hernandez has been a less than impressive 10-10 and even his supporters recognize that another title fight (he fought against Stevie Johnston for the IBA lightweight title in 2007) is doubtful. Nonetheless, if Harris will be able to make one more run at contention, it will have to start with an impressive win over Wisdom.

Although Wisdom is hardly a world beater, having lost eleven in a row, he is nonetheless he is seen as the quintessential journeyman (nine of those eleven losses came against undefeated fighters). He is also fighter with some durability having only been stopped eleven times in his 34 losses. His last victory saw him score a stunning upset over 8-0 Adan Ortiz back in July of 2015 by way of second round KO, indicating that although Harris should be seen as a prohibitive favorite, he can’t completely disregard the journeyman from Indiana.

In the 4-round co-main event another one time prospect from Lansing is looking to rebound after his career took an unexpected turn early on. Tommy Washington Jr., the son of the well regarded Lansing trainer of the same name, also exploded onto the scene back in 2006. Having scored a stunning first round KO over undefeated prospect Dan Sandmann in his professional debut, Washington looked to be one the best heavyweight prospects in the state and he followed that win with another impressive first round KO that year over Shane Lightle.

But by the end of 2006 Washington’s personal demons began to derail his career and he would go on to lose his next four fights. By September of 2008 Washington’s career, and life, was in freefall. After getting stopped in three rounds by Juan Carlos Robles, Washington was arrested and charged with a felony drug count in 2010 and he would end up spending nearly three years in the state penitentiary starting in 2011. He would not fight against until November of 2014, seven months after his release, when he was stopped in one round by undefeated prospect Taishan Dong. Washington appeared woefully unprepared for the fight against Dong and few anticipated much of a run from the one time prospect.

“When I first got out…I’m not saying the focus wasn’t there, but it was about the money,” Washington said of his poor performance against Dong. “it was more of a money thing.”

But after another eye opening event happened after the Dong fight Washington decided to rededicate himself to his career and to his community.

“A Couple weeks after that fight one of my friends was killed by the police in front of me,” Washington added. “They violated my parole and I sat down and reevaluated my life. When I got out I was just like ‘I’m ready to go.’ I was training. I was in the process of getting the weight down.”

He also decided to give back to his community. Teaming up with another former boxer from Lansing, Kolmarge Harris, Washington began working with the Lansing Spartans Youth Organization as a member. The LSYO is as an organization dedicated to helping underprivileged kids by providing them low cost and no cost fitness classes that include boxing classes. The LSYO also promotes both a healthy lifestyle and also promotes a strong anti-bullying message.

“We are trying to start a fund raiser with LSYO,” Washington added. “Part of the thing I told my jurors was that I was trying to give back to the community regarding the youth. To be a role model. I can be an example for them. It’s never too late to turn it around but it’s best to turn it around early.”

Having rededicated himself to his community and the sport, Washington went on an impressive run in 2015: he defeated highly touted rookie Paulius Ritter by decision in Ritter’s professional debut then followed it up with a decision win over undefeated Olympic alternate Juan Goode (6-0). A decision win over Mike Miller in September followed and then a razor thin decision loss to prospect Donnie Palmer in December capped off his impressive year. But Washington was unable to capitalize on the run and was stopped in three rounds by undefeated Nicholas Mazurek in his only fight in 2016. At 6-9, 2 KOs, a run for contention looks doubtful. But if there is going to be a Lionel Butler-esque turn around for the talented heavyweight from Lansing, it will have to start on January 28th when he takes on Jackson Michigan’s Karinn Davis (2-6, 2 KOs). Davis, who mostly fought at cruiserweight, lost his last two by knockout to Emilio Salas and Demetrius Banks in 2015 and had been on the bench all of last year. But in both of his wins he scored knockouts, including a 2nd round KO over Dave Mbah in April of 2015, indicating that he possesses some punching power and could give Washington problems if he were to land a big shot.

“Once I secure the win with this fight it actually kinds of even me out,” Washington said of his fight with Davis. “It gets me closer to where I’m trying to get. I am focusing on this and taking it one day at a time. My goal is not just to take fights but to take the right fights.”

Rounding off the undercard is Lansing middleweight prospect Antonio Urista, 7-2, 2 KOs against Hazel Park Michigan’s Eric Moon (2-10, 0 KOs). Urista is coming in off a decision loss to undefeated prospect Mark Anthony Hernandez back in September and will be looking to get back in the win column against the lightly regarded Moon, who lost his last four. Urista may be the best boxer on the card, with both of his losses coming by decision against undefeated prospects in Hernandez and Joshua Conley in 2014. Few see Moon as a serious test for Urista, and the big question will be if Urista can score the knockout over Moon.

Also rounding off the Ron DeLeon Promotions card undercard are some familiar veterans who have fought across the state over the last fifteen years. 35-year old veteran Eric Hall (8-10-1, 4 KOs) will take on MMA fighter Daryl Thompson in a four round fight in the welterweight division. Hall turned pro in 2000 and has fought all over the state of Michigan in that time, making him one of the most recognizable fighters in the boxing community in Michigan. Middleweight Jose Godines (4-2-1, 2 KOs) looks to extend his win streak to three in a row as he takes on Errol Palmer in a four rounder. Brandon Johnson takes on Indianapolis’s Jesse Addison (1-0, 1 KO) in a four round middleweight fight and welterweight Kevin Shacks (0-2) from Haslett, Michigan takes on Chad Coon in a four round welterweight fight. Rookies Murjan Flowers and Adam Fields also square off in a four round fight as do females Lora Ferguson and Melisa Holmes. Tickets start at $25 in advance and $30 at the door on the day of the fight. Ringside seats are $45 and can be purchased from Aldacos Resturant in Lansing, Tasmanian Tire in Holt, Value Tire in Okemos, Mexico 2 Go in Lansing (both locations) or by calling 1-517-214-0929. Fights will take place at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing Michigan.