Former heavyweight boxer Craig Payne dies

Boxing News

By David Finger

Fightnews is sad to report that popular former heavyweight Craig Payne has recently passed away in Westland, Michigan. Payne, who died on April 7th, was 55 years old. Payne was one of the most accomplished American amateur boxers in the 1980s, having defeated Teofilo Stevenson and Mike Tyson in 1983. He also came close to defeating Tyrell Biggs in the final match of the 1984 Olympic boxing trials, losing a razor thin decision that sent Biggs to the Olympics where we would go on to win a gold medal.

As a professional Payne amassed a record of 11-20-2, 8 KOs in a career that spanned just shy of 16 years.

However, although his record was less than stellar, he earned a reputation in the sport of being one of the most durable heavyweight journeymen in the sport in the 1990s.

Payne had gone the distance with such notable fighters as Shannon Briggs, Iran Barkley, James Tillis, Pinklon Thomas, John Bray and Mike “The Bounty” Hunter. He also had gritty, albeit losing, performances against Francois Botha, Fres Oquendo and Lionel Butler.

The funeral and celebration of life for Craig Payne will be today (April 22nd) at the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home in Westland, Michigan.