Former SA boxer Robert Trott dies

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Robert Trott who fought as a junior-lightweight from February 1967 to June 1970 for most of his professional career passed away on Friday in Primrose, Germiston, South Africa. He was 73. Born Robert Stanley Trott in Cape Town on April 9 1944 he had a short amateur career before making his pro debut at the Wembley Ice Rink in Johannesburg on February 27 1967 against Lance Campbell and won on a third round technical knockout.

It was quite ironic that this would be his only inside the distance win in three winning fights in a 25 fight career. Trott finished with a record of 3 wins, 18 losses, 2 draws, 2 nd, and 1 win inside the distance.

However, his record is not a true reflection of his ability as he met six South African champions and a future world champion, on a number of occasions, and at times held his own despite coming out on the losing side.

The other two wins on his record were against Tino Bisogno (W pts 4) in his third fight and aginst future South African bantamweight champion Mike Buttle (W pts 6) in his sixth fight. He also fought to a draw against Sammy de Beer on two occasions.

After his four round draw with De Beer in the second fight on July 23 1968 at the City Hall in Johannesburg he never won another fight before he retired from the ring in June 1970.

He fought losing fights against South African champions Kokkie Olivier, Caswell Juqula, Dennis Adams, Henry Brooks on three occasions and Dirk van der Westhuizen also three on occasions.

In his fight with Adams a future South African bantamweight, flyweight and Empire flyweight champion on November 2 1968 at the Ellis Park Tennis Stadium in Johannesburg he was knocked out inside 20 seconds of the first round which must be one of the earliest knockouts in South African boxing history.

One of the highlights of Trott’s career was his four round exhibition bout against future South African bantamweight and flyweight champion and WBA bantamweight champion Arnold Taylor, which was refereed by former world heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano.

Marciano was on a visit to South Africa and he was invited to step in as the third man on the night Willie Ludick met Italian Carmelo Bossi in the main fight which promoter Dave Levine billed as for the world welterweight title.

Robert was a member of the East Rand Veteran’s Boxing Association for many years and never missed the monthly meetings held at the Primrose Bowling Club in Blueberry Avenue in Primrose, Germiston before he became too ill to attend.