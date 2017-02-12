Fox Wins Majority Decision In Fort Washington, MD

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Undefeated Forestville, MD super lightweight Mykal “The Professor” Fox won the toughest bout of his young pro career surviving an eight-round majority decision win over “Trigger” Tre’sean Wiggins of Newburgh, NY in front of a standing-room only crowd at Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, MD. The bout was the main event of a very competitive King’s Promotions card.

Fox, a King’s Promotions signee, did a nice job of establishing his right jab throughout the contest. However, unlike many of Fox’s previous opponents, Wiggins did a good job at times getting inside Fox’s jab as he was able to land some shots in close. Fox’s defense proved to be a major key in the contest as he avoided the majority of Wiggins’s punches while landing solid left hands of his own.

Judge Paul Wallace scored the bout even at 76-76 but judges John Gradowski (77-75) and David Braslow (78-74) saw the bout for Fox, who is now 13-0, four KO’s. Fox is the younger brother of undefeated middleweight Alantez “Slyaza” Fox who will be challenging for the NABF Middleweight title against Kenneth McNeil on February 25th at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. Wiggins’s record falls to 7-3, six KO’s.

In the co-feature, Bowie, MD cruiserweight Luther “Lights Out” Smith scored a crushing first-round knockout over Darnell “The Unknown” Pierce of Killeen, TX. The two southpaw cruiserweights were feeling each other out in the early part of the round when suddenly, Smith sent a straight right hand that landed hard on Pierce and dropped him to the canvas. Pierce barely beat referee David Braslow’s count but was not fit to continue. The bout was stopped at 1:59.

After starting his career as a heavyweight, Smith has won two straight at cruiserweight. His overall record is 7-1, six KO’s. Pierce loses for the first time in his career and he is now 5-1, one KO.

King’s Promotions boxer Marcus “The Dreamcrusher” Bates of Washington, DC ended a close junior featherweight contest with Alec McGee of Reno, NV with a stunning, blink-and-you-missed-it knockout in the sixth and final round.

The two men had a very competitive bout as they were able to exchange solid shots. As the bout entered the sixth round, it looked like Bates was going to go the distance for the first time in his pro career. However, just as the bell rang to start the round, Bates threw a powerful straight right hand that sent McGee to the canvas. Referee Brent Bovell did not bother to count and the bout ended at one second of the sixth round. Bates remains undefeated at 6-0-1, six KO’s while McGee drops to 2-1.

In other bouts on the card, Bowie, MD super lightweight Greg “The Sharpshooter” Outlaw won a four-round majority decision over “The Left-Handed Bandit” Kashon Hutchinson of Reading, PA. Outlaw started the contest by landing the harder punches in the first couple of rounds. By the end of the bout, Outlaw seemed to tire and Hutchinson was able to get his offense going as the bout came to a conclusion. Judge Braslow scored the bout a draw at 38-38 but John Gradowski (39-37) and Paul Wallace (40-36) saw the contest for Outlaw, who remains undefeated at 2-0. Hutchinson is now 2-1, one KO.

In a super welterweight contest, “Slick” Justin Hurd of Accokeek, MD scored a TKO at the end of the second round over Dawond Pickney of Hot Springs, AR. Hurd established his jab very well throughout the bout which led to him landing a solid right hand in the waning seconds of the second round. Pickney wobbled to his corner. The ringside physicians evaluated Pickney’s condition between rounds and ruled him unfit to continue. Hurd is now 2-0 and gets his first pro knockout. Hurd is the younger brother of super welterweight contender “Swift” Jarrett Hurd who will also be on the February 25th card in Birmingham, AL challenging Tony Harrison in an IBF world title eliminator bout. Pickney now falls to 1-4-2, two KO’s.

Forestville, MD super lightweight Tyrek “I.G.B. (I Get Busy)” Irby won a four-round unanimous decision over Waldorf, MD’s Lamont White. Irby established his jab early and often throughout the contest. White switched from southpaw to conventional often to try and confuse Irby but Irby was able to stick to his game plan and win a shutout (40-36) over the very durable White. Irby’s record per Boxrec is 2-0, one KO. FightFax lists Irby’s record as 4-2, two KO’s because they include Irby’s appearances in the World Series of Boxing as an amateur. Irby was 2-2, one KO in the WSB. White is now 0-6.

The best bout of the night may have been the curtain-raising contest in which Gregory “Glizzy” Clark of Washington, DC won a tough four-round split decision over Patrick “New Era” Rivera of Edgewood, MD in a great bout of super middleweights. Rivera took the early advantage in the contest as he landed some punishing shots. By the end of the second round, Clark was able to turn the tide of the bout by hitting Rivera with some solid shots with his right hand. Clark was able to get the nod on the cards of judges David Braslow and John Gradowski (39-37) while Ken Chevalier scored the bout for Rivera (39-37). Clark evens his record with the win at 1-1 while Rivera is now 2-1, one KO.

The matchmakers for the card were promoter Marshall Kauffman and Ross Molovinsky. The ring announcer was Henry “Discombobulating” Jones.