Boxing News
Frampton, Santa Cruz, Garcia, Zaclatanin make weight
By Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Photos: Esther Lin / Showtime
Carl Frampton 125 vs. Leo Santa Cruz 125
(WBA featherweight title)
Mikey Garcia 134.5 vs. Dejan Zaclatanin 134.5
(WBC lightweight title)
Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros *Canceled
Josh Taylor 142 vs. Alfonso Olvera 140
Ivan Redkach 137 vs. Desmond Brock 137.5
David Benavidez 166 vs. Sherali Mamajov 167
Herbert Acevedo 141 vs. Chris Singleton 140
Laduan Barthelemy 126 vs. Jesus Aguinaga 126
Antonio Santa Cruz 117 vs. Victor Torres 116
Gerardo Perez 126 vs. Javier Cepeda 125
Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: Ringstar
TV: Showtime