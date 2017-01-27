Frampton, Santa Cruz, Garcia, Zaclatanin make weight

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Photos: Esther Lin / Showtime

Carl Frampton 125 vs. Leo Santa Cruz 125

(WBA featherweight title)

Mikey Garcia 134.5 vs. Dejan Zaclatanin 134.5

(WBC lightweight title)

Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros *Canceled

Josh Taylor 142 vs. Alfonso Olvera 140

Ivan Redkach 137 vs. Desmond Brock 137.5

David Benavidez 166 vs. Sherali Mamajov 167

Herbert Acevedo 141 vs. Chris Singleton 140

Laduan Barthelemy 126 vs. Jesus Aguinaga 126

Antonio Santa Cruz 117 vs. Victor Torres 116

Gerardo Perez 126 vs. Javier Cepeda 125

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Ringstar

TV: Showtime