Frampton, Santa Cruz, Garcia, Zlaticanin speak

Featherweight world champion Carl Frampton, former three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz, WBC lightweight world champion Dejan Zlaticanin and former two-division world champion Mikey Garcia spoke about their upcoming match ups on January 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Leo Santa Cruz

“I’m very anxious to step back in the ring for the rematch. After the first fight when I heard the decision and got my first defeat, there was nothing in my head other than the rematch.

“I wanted the rematch because I knew I made some mistakes. I knew I wasn’t the best I could perform, so I said I could improve on things and I think I could get the victory next time.”

Carl Frampton

“I think that this is going to be another great fight, I think last time it was talked about as one of the fights of the year.

“I feel like a fully fledged featherweight now, I was going into the unknown last time I fought Leo, my first title fight at featherweight. I feel like a devolved featherweight now, stronger, bigger, punching harder, and I feel like at the end I’m going to get the win.”

Mikey Garcia

I’m ready to get back and take back whats mine and get back where I belong. I think that this is a wonderful fight, and I think that January 28th is going to be the next stage of my career and the best stage of my career.”

Dejan Zlaticanin

“I’m very excited because I’m fighting on this big scene, the MGM Grand.

“I prepared very well for this fight, and I believe I will be victorious on the 28th.”