Frampton and Santa Cruz public workout

Photos: Marcelino Castillo

Boxing fans had a chance to see Carl Frampton (23-0, 14 KOs) and Leo Santa Cruz (32-1-1, 18 KOs) up close and personal before this weekend’s WBA world featherweight title rematch in Las Vegas. On Wednesday both held public training on the casino floor near the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book. The first to climb in the ring was Santa Cruz, who did a little shadow boxing to the sound of Mexican music and applause of his people. Frampton did the same with a big smile as he felt the support of his Northern Irish backers.

The Nevada Commission has appointed Kenny Bayless as the third man in the ring. Judges are Burt Clements, Dave Moretti and Glen Feldman. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza will be the supervisor.

Frampton beat Santa Cruz by majority decision in their first meeting last July.