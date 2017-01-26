Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt Final Press Conference

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

WBC super featherweight champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico City and fellow Mexican brawler and WBO Interim super featherweight champion Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico held the final press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Paseo Inn Restaurant at the Historic Olvera Street Plaza in downtown Los Angeles for their showdown this Saturday at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino Events Center live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

Francisco Vargas: “I am happy to be back. I needed a rest but I am very motivated and ready to fight. This preparation was no different, We worked hard and stayed disciplined for this upcoming defense. Berchelt is coming with everything. Saturday we are ready to give a good fight. It has cost me a lot of hard work to win this title and I am not going to relinquish it, I will be victorious.”

Miguel Berchelt: “We come well prepared for this fight and I am ready. I am confident that I will win. We are coming with everything and I expect a war.”

Also at Wednesday’s press conference were former world champion Takashi Miura (30-3-2. 23 KOs) of Japan and his opponent Miguel “Mickey” Roman (56-11, 43 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. They meet in a WBC super featherweight eliminator in the HBO Boxing After Dark co-feature.

Takashi Miura: “Mickey Roman is a tough, powerful fighter. I hope to beat him and I look forward to being victorious on Saturday.”

Mickey Roman: “I think it’s going to be a knockout type of fight. I’m going to go for the knockout from the opening bell. I know that’s the style Miura has as well but I’m going to get to him first.”

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez: “We are excited about this Saturday’s show. These are the type of fights that should be on HBO!”

