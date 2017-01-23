Free boxing card for General Santos City fans

Boxing News

Four titles including an International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Youth super flyweight title fight will be featured in this year’s inaugural boxing presentation by the Sanman Promotions on February 25 at the Trade Hall Convention Center, 3rd floor of the SM General Santos City. “We are starting with a big show and this is just the start. Sanman Promotions is shifting to high gear this year” said Sanman chief executive officer Jim Claude Manangquil.

The card is free to the public. Sanman plans to do around 10 shows this year all over the Philippines including Manila and Cebu.

Sanman kicks off with the “Brawl of the Mall: Rise of the Next Champions” on Feb. 25 featuring the IBF World Youth super flyweight championship between the undefeated Jade Bornea (6 wins, 4 KOs) of Sanman gym and Raul “Vulcan” Yu (9 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws, 8 KOs) of the ALA Stable from Cebu.

The other title fights will feature Sanman fighters Eden “Sanman” Sonsona (35-6-2, 12 KOs), “Iron” Ben Mananquil (12-1-2, 3 KOs) and Lolito “Thunder Shot” Sonsona (20-1-4-, 9 KOs).

Eden, a former WBC International Silver super featherweight champion, will face Jovany Rota (9-9-0, 6 KOs) for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International super featherweight crown while his younger brother Lolito Sonsona from Jason Soong boxing gym takes on former WBC Euro Asia Pacific and WBO Asia Pacific flyweight champion Macrea “The Barb Wire” Gandionco (11-4-2, 7 KOs) for the WBF Asia super flyweight title.

Mananquil, on the other hand, fights former WBO Asia pacific bantamweight champion Glenn “The Rock” Porras (29-5-0, 17 KOs) for the WBF International bantamweight crown.

“All four title bouts are evenly matched. Fight fans will surely have a great night” said Manangquil.