Boxing News

Free fight card tonight in Mexico City

A free boxing event will be held in the historic center of Mexico City with three WBC titles on the line. The card, presented by Promociones del Pueblo and that is possible due to the facilities granted by the Government of Mexico City and its major, Dr. Miguel Angel Mancera, will be completely free and is expected to count with the attendance of more than 60,000 boxing fans.

Lineup:

WBC Female Bantamweight Championship
Catherine Phiri vs. Mariana “Barby” Juárez

WBC Female Heavyweight Championship
Alejandra Jiménez vs. Carlette Ewell

WBC Youth Super featherweight Championship
Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández vs. Hugo Santillan.










