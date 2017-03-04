Frenois retains European title against Gusev

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

European super bantamweight champion Guillaume Frenois (43-1, 10 KOs) retained his title via unanimous decision against Russian contender Vyacheslav Gusev (22-4, 6 KOs), in a bout that was valid as first and voluntary defense of his continental belt. The 33-year-old Frenois used his superior skill set to take an early control of the fight and cruise to a wide unanimous decision, that judges at ringside scored 120-108, 118-110 and 116-112 in favor of the French southpaw. The main event topped an Europrom promoted card in Saint-Quentìn, France.

Frenois, whose only lost occurred against Devis Boschiero in 2013, will now have to take on the mandatory challenger Liam Walsh although the British boxer might relinquish to his position as he also is in line to face IBF champion Gervonta Davis, as Wlash’s promoter Frank Warren suggested last week.