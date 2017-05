Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

Hard luck heavyweight contender Free Oquendo discusses the now cancelled fight for the WBA regular heavyweight title, as his opponent Shannon Briggs has tested positive for elevated testosterone levels through VADA. In St. Petersburg, Florida at the IBF convention, Oquendo is meeting with WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, who also was on hand for the “Meet The Champions” festivities of the IBF convention.