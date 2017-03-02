Niyomtrong retained his WBA title via KO

Boxing News

Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong (Knockout CP Freshmart) retained his World Boxing Association Minimumweight Title by beating Japanese Go Odaira via KO on Wednesday in Thailand. In the fifth round, in an exchange near the ropes, “Knockout CP Freshmart” crossed the Japanese with a left hook to the face and finished with a straight right that sent him to the canvas. After this attack, Odaira couldn’t get up by the count of 10 and the referee gave the victory to the Thai. Thus, Niyomtrong kept his stainless record and now has 15 wins and 7 knockouts