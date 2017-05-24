FS1 card gets highest ratings to date

Boxing News

Saturday’s exciting Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 featuring unbeaten rising super middleweight contender David Benavidez knocking out former title challenger Rogelio “Porky” Medina in the eighth round averaged 364,000 viewers for the show, according to Nielsen Media Research. The card was the most-watched Premier Boxing Champions show on FS1 to date.

The FS1 audience peaked in the 10:00 PM ET – 10:15 PM ET quarter hour with 580,000 viewers, who watched unbeaten featherweight contender Jorge Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) of defeat Mario Briones by third-round knockout in their scheduled 10-round contest.