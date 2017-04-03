FS1 Weights from Bethlehem, PA

Boxing News

Edner Cherry 129.5 vs. Omar Douglas 129.3

Stephen Fulton 122.6 vs. Luis Rosario 122.8

Frank De Alba 130.2 vs. Ryan Kielczweski 130.2

Naim Nelson 138.9 vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins 142

Thomas Velasquez 135 – Wilfredo Garriga 132.8

Jimmy Kelleher 164 vs. Jose Valderrama 165.5

Hector Bayanilla 124.4 vs. Jordan Peters 123.7

Devin McMaster 154,5 vs. Gregory Clark 157.4

Ryan Wilczak 160.5 vs. Courtney McCleave 164.4

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available atwww.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.