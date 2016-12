Boxing News

Former world champions Moises “Moi” Fuentes and Kosei Tanaka both made weight for their clash for the WBO light flyweight title on Saturday at the Memorial Center in Gifu, Japan. There was a slight hiccup for Fuentes, who initially weighed 108.2 pounds, but he made 108 even on his second attempt. He is much taller than Tanaka, who scaled in at 107.6. The bout will be streamed live worldwide starting at 1AM ET.