Fujimoto to colide with Purcell for OPBF, WBO ASPAC heavyweight belts

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

OPBF heavyweight champ, WBC#15/WBA#14/WBO#13 Kyotaro Fujimoto (16-1, 8 KOs) will collide with OPBF top ranked Australian titlist Herman Purcell (12-5, 6 KOs) with the OPBF and vacant WBO Asia Pacific belts on the line on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Kyotaro, formerly a K-1 fighter who entered the international style boxing six years ago, so steadily improved that he acquired the vacant OPBF heavyweight belt by defeating New Zealander Willie Nasio on points in a Tom-and-Jerry fight this January. We’ll see how Kyotaro cope with the former rugby player who weighs some thirty pounds heavier than he. Fujimoto yesterday scaled in at 228.5 pounds to 257.75 for Purcell. Kyotaro is gunning for a shot at the WBO heavyweight ruler Joseph Parker who successfully retained his belt by a unanimous nod over Razvan Cojanu in New Zealand this Saturday. Today’s showdown will be a touchstone for Kyotaro to the bright future.