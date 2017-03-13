Boxing News

Fujioka to pursue fourth world belt today

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Three-time world champion, Japan’s Naoko Fujioka (15-2, 6 KOs) will face Mexican Isabel Millan (18-2-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant WBA female flyweight championship in Tokyo, Japan, tonight (Monday).

Fujioka, a 41-year-young globe-trotter, wishes to win world belts in five classes, having gained the thrones in the categories of 105, 115, 118 pounds. Millan, 32, currently WBF 112-pound ruler, is also aiming to win his second belt by defeating the Japanese legend at the Korakuen Hall.










