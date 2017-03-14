Fujioka wins her fourth world belt by stopping Mexican Millan

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese 41-year-young legend Naoko Fujioka (16-2, 7 KOs), impressively acquired her fourth world belt when she seized the vacant WBA female flyweight title by a dramatic TKO victory over game and gallant Mexican Isabel Millan (18-3-1, 8 KOs), 111.25, WBF titlist, at 0:21 of the tenth and final round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to the stoppage Fujioka was widely leading on points: Pinit Prayadsab and Prommase Chakshuraksha (both Thailand) both 89-81, and Takeo Harada (Japan) 88-82, all for Naoko. The referee was Takeshi Shimakawa, an 82-year-young Japanese veteran.

Fast and ferocious, Fujioka kept boring in against the taller Mexican, 35, by four inches and connected with roundhouse lefts and rights. It was Naoko that sent Isabel on the seats of trunks with a looping left hook midway in round two. Millan struggled to the feet and gamely resumed fighting though absorbing Fujioka’s furious combinations—with the bell coming to her rescue.

The taller Mexican by four inches, with eight latest wins in a row, showed her heart in the next round after the crisis, positively throwing sickle-like uppercuts to the shorter Japanese to take back a point on all scorecards. But it was Millan’s last session that she could dominate, as the 5’2” Fujioka, a tiny tiger, kept jumping in to land solid left and right hooks to the face and took back the initiative. Fujioka had her at bay with solid combinations to the cheeks in rounds five and eight.

Badly swollen as her face was, Millan fought back with roundhouse lefts and right, which, however, unfortunately were less accurate with Fujioka’s shifty mobility and smashing retaliations.

Since Naoko’s pace was too hot and too early, people were worried about her stamina in later rounds, but she instead accelerated her attack and battered Isabel with strong combos to the midsection and the face in the eighth.

The tenth and fatal session witnessed the short-haired Fujioka swam over the fading foe with a flurry of punches, when the patient referee finally declared a halt to save the loser from further punishment. Though her manager Jose Hernandez protested against the stoppage, the crowd felt it should have been stopped a little earlier since it was such a lopsided affair.

The boyish-looking Naoko, a good athlete with excellent speed and fine reflexes, turned professional at the age of thirty-four in 2009, but why so late? She used to be an amateur softball player, while working as a truck driver of home-delivery service. The softball team director coldly said, “We don’t need you any longer.” The shortstop then eventually found an individual sport, which was boxing.

Her amateur mark was 20-3, with 12 stoppages, being unbeaten to compatriots in Japan. Naoko received many citations and awards while boxing in the amateur ring, and then made up her mind to turn professional so late as in 2009. Though the age limit was then 33 for an amateur to get licensed by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC), Fujioka, thanks to her excellent amateur career, had an exceptional grant to be a professional boxer.

Having acquired the OPBF minimum belt in her fourth pro bout, Fujioka captured the WBC world 105-pound belt by halting Mexican Anabel Ortiz at the end of the eighth round of her just sixth bout in 2011. Naoko made an ambitious jump to have a shot at WBA 115-pound belt against compatriot champ Naoko Yamaguchi, dropping her en route to a unanimous decision in 2013.

It was in Germany that Naoko tasted her first setback to Susi Kentikian with the WBA flyweight belt on the line in 2014. In her next fight Fujioka went and fought Mexican queen Mariana Juarez in a non-title bout in Mexico, scoring an upset victory to stun the crowd in 2015.

Naoko acquired her third belt when she defeated Korean Hae-Jun Yuh by a unanimous nod to win the vacant WBO bantam title in 2015. After defending it once against Go Shindo, Fujioka renounced the WBO 118-pound belt since she claimed her best weight was between 108 and 112. Naoko flew to Mexico to have a crack at the WBC flyweight belt against Jessica Chavez, losing a close but unanimous decision in her previous bout in October of the previous year.

Fujioka happily said, “After defending this belt once or twice, I would like to pursue my fifth belt in the 108-pound class. I could continue my career up to now thanks to your people’s warm supports.”

Dejected and discouraged, the loser Millan praised Fujioka’s triumph, saying, “Fujioka wasn’t so good technically, but she was fast and hard-punching. I simply congratulate Naoko on her fourth title-winning.” Isabel was a good loser whose tough performance was greatly praised by the Japanese audience.

How long will Naoko keep fighting? We don’t know, but it may be true that she will keep fighting at least until she wins her fifth belt. Congratulations.

Undercard:

WBO Asia Pacific junior welter champ, IBF#3/WBO#6 Akihiro Kondo, 140, dispatched Thailander Patomsuk Pathompothong, 139.5, at 2:47 of the second round in a non-title eight.