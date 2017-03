Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Japanese 41-year-young legend Naoko Fujioka (16-2, 7 KOs), 111, impresively acquired her fourth world belt when she seized the vacant WBA female flyweight title by a dramatic TKO victory over game and gallant Mexican Isabel Millan (18-3-1, 8 KOs), 111.25, WBF titlist, at 0:21 of the tenth and final round on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

(More to come)