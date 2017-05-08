Fujioto stops Purcell to keep OPBF heavyweight belt, acquire WBO ASPAC belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

OPBF heavyweight champ Kyotaro Fujimoto (17-1, 9 KOs), 228.5, halted Australian titlist and OPBF#1 Herman Purcell (12-6, 6 KOs), 257.75, with the towel tossing of the loser’s corner at 1:22 of the ninth round to retain his OPBF belt and newly acquire the vacant WBO Asia Pacific (ASPAC) title on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Kyotaro is gunning for a shot at the WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker of New Zealand soon.

(More to come)