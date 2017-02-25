Fukuhara, Calleros confident of victory at weigh in for WBO title fight

Boxing News

By David Finger

It may be the most overused cliche in boxing, but sometimes the story of the underdog overcoming all odds fits perfectly. And there may not be a better Rocky story in boxing today then that of WBO #2 ranked minimumweight contender Tatsuya Fukuhara (18-4-6, 7 KOs). After all, in 2013 few could have predicted the Kumamoto would be here fighting for the interim WBO minimumweight title. He was a five year veteran who had lost back to back fights against Yi Kimura and Takuma Inoue, and for ringsiders it was hard to envision him clawing his way into the world rankings. The loss to Inoue was particularly devastating as Inoue was making his professional debut against Fukuhara, a veteran of eighteen fights. Well, four years have passed since the loss to Inoue and Fukuhara has not only gone undefeated in his last ten fights, but he finds himself one win away from the world title.

But first he has to get past a man who overcame his own Rocky like setback just two years ago: Mexico’s Moises Calleros.

Calleros, 25-6-1, 14 KOs, also seemed finished after back to back losses in late 2013 and 2014, including a devastating knockout loss to Samuel Gutierrez. Gutierrez was a fighter with an 8-12-4 record going into the fight and the loss seemed to close the book on Calleros. But Calleros proved just as resilient as Fukuhara as he bounced back with five straight wins including a decision victory over Jose Manuel Sanchez to propel him into the top spot for the WBO.

Although both fighters were respectful after the weigh ins, there still were some not so veiled jabs thrown by each man at his opponent.

Calleros recognized that he was very much in hostile territory and as a result he promised a knockout.

“I’m not worried because this is not my first time fighting in my opponent’s hometown.” Calleros said. He then added he nonetheless wanted to take the fight to Fukuhara and score the knockout. When pressed for details of how he saw this knockout playing out Calleros indicated his desire to try and get Fukuhara out inside of five round.

Fukuhara also was confident of victory, telling reporters his training went well before he was asked of his impressions of his opponent.

“He’s nothing special,” Fukuhara said of the Mexican. “He’s not as big as I expected.”

Fukuhara then briefly discussed the third comeback kid in the fight: the city of Kumamoto.

“I want to win and I want to deliver good news for Kumamoto,” Fukuhara said. “I want to thank the many people who made his title fight happen.”

The nearby city of Kumamoto, where Fukuhara hails from, suffered a devastating 7.0 earthquake last year. After the earthquake the city saw some of its most treasured historical sights badly damaged, including the historic Kumamoto Castle. Kumamoto Castle was damaged so badly that it has been unable to permit visitors to enter since the earthquake. On top of the damage to the castle every venue in Kumamoto was unable to host the fight card due to earthquake damage. This factor was the main reasons that tomorrow’s fight card was moved to Kamiamakusa City, a coastal city several hours from Kumamoto.

The fight card will kick off tomorrow, Sunday, February 26, at noon.