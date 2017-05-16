Fukuhara set to defend WBO title vs. Yamanaka

Boxing News

By David Finger

For boxing fans in Japan, the wait is over. WBO mini-flyweight champion Tatsuya Fukuhara (19-4-6, 7 KOs), who put forth an Arturo Gatti-like performance in his last fight against Mexican Moises Calleros for the vacant title, is set to make his first title defense. He will defend his title against the #1 contender Ryuya Yamanaka (14-2, 4 KOs) on August 27th at the Shiroyama Dome in Ashikita, Kumamoto. Although Japanese fight fans were eagerly anticipating a unification fight between Fukuhara and WBO champion in recess Katsunari Takayama, the unification fight failed to materialize when Takayama retired from the sport last month.

However, most Japanese fight fans are just as eager about the prospects of a Fukuhara-Yamanaka clash as they were about the unification fight. Much like Fukuhara, Yamanaka is seen as a tough young fighter who overcame early adversity to reach the top of the rankings. After a loss to journeyman Roque Lauro in August of 2014 few anticipated a world title fight would be just three years away for the Kobe native, but Yamanaka refused to let the loss discourage him and would go on to win his next seven fights to position himself at the top of the WBO ratings. Most notably Yamanaka scored a gritty decision over Filipino Merlito Sabillo to win the vacant OPBF minimumweight title back in November of last year.

However, even Yamanaka’s most ardent supporters recognize that he will have a much tougher assignment against Fukuhara.

Fukuhara will be making his first title defense in his hometown, a city that was devastated by a magnitudes 7.0 earthquake last year. The earthquake rendered thousands homeless and killed 50 people. The city is still recovering and promoter Kenya Honda struggled to even find a venue that could host the fight as many remained badly damaged by the earthquake. It was amid this devastation that Fukuhara dug deep to win the title and raise his game to another level, and he promises not to let the people of Kumamoto down on August 27th.

“The people of Kumamoto are still suffering from the effects of the earthquake,” Fukuhara said of his hometown. “The darkness of the destruction.”

Fukuhara’s motivation is to remain an inspiration to his city and to Japan.

“(I want to) bring some hope and light to the people of Kumamoto who are still struggling to get through these dark times.”

Fukuhara is also starting to emerge as one of Japan’s most popular prizefighters, in no small part due to his all-action style. On Saturday Fukuhara threw out the first pitch during a professional baseball game between the Sendai Rakuten Golden Eagles and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. But if he is to emerge as the premiere fighter out of Japan he can ill-afford to stumble against Yamanaka. Although on paper neither fighter is seen as a knockout artist, both nonetheless have deceptive power and fans are anticipating an exciting battle between the two Japanese boxers.