Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Tatsuya Fukuhara (19-4-6, 7 KOs) , 104.75. acquired the vacant WBO interim 105-pound belt as he defeated Mexican Moises Calleros (25-7-1, 14 KOs), 104.75, by a split decision (116-112 twice, 113-115) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Sunday in Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto, Japan. The newly crowned interim champ is supposed to face the WBO regular titlist Katsunari Takayama upon his recovery from a surgery on the scar tissues.