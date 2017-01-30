Full Feb 10 ShoBox Lineup

Boxing News

Undefeated super lightweight Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs) will face Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation® quadrupleheader on Friday, Feb. 10 live on SHOWTIME from Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Okla.

In the co-feature, rising local favorite and son of the late former world heavyweight champion, Tommy “The Duke” Morrison, hard-hitting heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 KOs), makes his second start on ShoBox when he faces the dangerous Daniel Martz (15-4-1, 12 KOs), of Clarksburg, West Virginia, in an eight-round match.

Undefeated former Dominican Republic Olympian Lenin Castillo (15-0-1, 10 KOs) and former national Golden Gloves champion Joe “Mack” Williams (10-0, 7 KOs), of Far Rockaway, N.Y., clash in a confrontation of undefeated light heavyweights in an eight-round featured bout.

In the opening bout of the telecast, Spain’s up-and-coming unbeaten Jon “Johnfer” Fernandez (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on southpaw Ernesto Garza (7-1, 4 KOs), of Fort Hood, Texas, the eight-round super featherweight scrap.