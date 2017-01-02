Full Report: Corrales retains WBA 130lb belt by defeating Uchiyama again

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Panamanian southpaw speedster Jezreel Corrales (21-1-1NC, 8 KOs), 129.5, barely kept his WBA 130-pound belt as he was awarded a split decision over former titlist Takashi Uchiyama (24-2, 20 KOs), 129.75, over twelve speedy rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. The tallies read: Cesar Ramos (Puerto Rico) 115-1112, Philippe Verbeke (Belgium) 117-110, both for Corrales, and Derek Milham (Australia) 114-113 for Uchiyama. The referee was Mark Nelson (US).

It was eight months ago that Uchiyama, then previously unbeaten WBA super champ, suffered a shocker, losing his belt on an unexpected second-round knockout due to the WBA’s three-knockdown rule at the same venue in Tokyo. His six-year reign was over.

For Japanese fight fans their rematch was a mouthwatering matchup and the very best of seven world title bouts held in Japan on the last two days of the year—without doubt. It was because our aficionados believed that Uchiyama’s forfeiture of the belt was due to his carelessness and overconfidence, and expected that the 37-year-old hard-puncher would regain his own belt, this time, by an avenging knockout. But it didn’t happen as expected.

The Panamanian new star Corrales, 25, was supposed to defend his belt against the WBA regular ruler Jason Sosa (who dethroned Javier Fortuna via upset come-from-behind stoppage in China), but finally selected to fight a revancha (rematch) with ex-champ Uchiyama in Japan. Why? Jezreel probably preferred Japan due to its less hostile atmosphere and maybe had his confidence to beat Uchiyama again.

It is said that Uchiyama prepared a new strategy of a peek-a-boo guard to nullify Corrales’ vaunted hand speed. It eventually turned out to be half successful in averting his conqueror’s solid shots and half unsuccessful in throwing his punches as smoothly as previously. Uchiyama’s nickname “Knockout Dynamite” misfired after all.

Corrales, from the initial round, displayed his flashing speed that had Uchiyama protect himself with a tight guard, and momentarily had the Japanese off balance with a very fast shot. The southpaw champ accelerated his hand speed as the contest progressed, dominating the first four rounds with ease.

Uchiyama blocked and averted almost all power punches from Corrales, but it was true he didn’t throw enough punches to win a point. The third and fourth rounds saw Corrales so aggressive that he had Uchiyama completely on the defensive. People then expected it would be a tough night for Uchiyama, who began to slight bleed from the nostrils after the fourth.

It was Corrales that was in command again in the fifth, but in the closing seconds of the round Corrales lost his equilibrium and hit the deck on the seats of trunks. Uchiyama extended his left hand to avert the champ’s combination, and the Panamanian southpaw downed by himself. The referee Nelson tolled a mandatory eight count, but it was obvious Corrales didn’t suffer any serious damage with a flash knockdown—even if it might be a slip. Just when Corrales stood up, the bell sounded to his rescue—even if he needed no rescue then and there.

Uchiyama himself said afterward, “I know it didn’t hurt Corrales at all, as it was just like a slip.” But it was a 10-8 round, and Uchiyama could overcame his early deficit of four points in as many sessions with two points thanks to this fortunate knockdown.

The sixth saw Uchiyama going forward with his tight guard and Corrales responding with light southpaw jabs and lefts even to the gloves and arms of the ex-champ to make it a round for the Panamanian. The seventh was also very hard to score to either, since neither was effective enough to take a point with Corrales throwing punches to the guard and Uchiyama scoring only a few rights to the champ’s face.

Uchiyama seemed to take a point in round eight, when he connected with a straight right to the face of the champ although neither could catch the rival with solid punches in combination. Whenever his corner thought Corrales had lost a point, probably, they urged his man to go and win back a point in the next round. So did Corrales. He forcibly went forward to put the pressure on the peek-a-boo stylist Uchiyama and rained a series of punches to the gloves and the arm of Uchiyama, who lost a point without any absorption of punishment.

It was apparent Corrales was fading faster than Uchiyama since he had consumed more energy due to his high pace and greater volume of punches in earlier rounds than Uchiyama who seemed to still conserve his energy in his gas tank.

The tenth might be a turning point of the game with a single strong body shot of Uchiyama as Corrales abruptly became less aggressive and began to retreat on a bicycle. Corrales began to often grab Uchiyama whenever their distance became close enough and Uchiyama hit his midsection. It might be a notorious sign that Corrales repeatedly slipped down due to his fading leg power in the eleventh and twelfth.

Uchiyama attempted to score with big and powerful shots at a time, but Corrales kept clinching to avert his foe’s last surge in the last three rounds. Uchiyama, a little too nervous and eager to hurt the champ, failed to throw punches in combination but punch at a time.

When a victory by a split verdict was announced in favor of Corrales, he jumped for joy and Uchiyama hung his head to his disappointment. He was simply disappointed at his failure to catch the elusive target entirely for twelve rounds.

Uchiyama coolly said afterward, “I simply feel indigestion because I couldn’t show various strategies to defeat him. Corrales was so clever that he defended himself well against my attacks. He was too fast for me to come close to him. I know my body shots were effective, but he didn’t have his mobility slowing down. I wished I could have used out my energy and power. I should have aimed to knock him out with more aggressive attacks.”

The victor Corrales looked very happy with his second triumph over Uchiyama, saying, “I know it’s a close fight. I wasn’t convinced of my victory, but I did to win. Uchiyama this time appeared to have trained well, but I myself also trained myself very hard. Our third fight? I may accept his offer, but I’m no more afraid of Uchiyama.”

They are arguing the official verdict pro and con. Even among fight fans here in Japan, some agreed with Corrales’ win, but others supported Uchiyama’s victory since he was going forward to stalk the champ. Their approval and disapproval seemingly extended for some more hours into 2017.

Matt Christie of British Boxing News described the Andre Ward-Sergei Kovalev bout as “excellent bout that doesn’t deserve to be ruined by controversy.” It’s a good phrase. Unfit to apply his description to the Corrales-Uchiyama bout, the Panamanian, in the second half, too frequently kept holding and clinching to keep Uchiyama from throwing his retaliation and too often slipped down to interrupt the contest.

The loser Uchiyama said, “I didn’t think nothing but my victory to regain the belt. As for my future, let me consider it for a while. I just want to take a rest.” He may call it quits or may go on fighting to follow Bernard Hopkins’ footstep.

To this reporter, this fight was reminiscent of the Harold Johnson-Willie Pastrano bout with the older hard-puncher stalking the fleet-footed challenger only to fail to catch the younger elusive target all night.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

WBA supervisor: Renzo Bagnariol (Nicaragua).