Full Report: Oguni upsets Guzman to wrest IBF 122lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Sumio Yamada

Unheralded Japanese challenger Yukinori Oguni (19-1-1, 7 KOs), 121, impressively captured the IBF junior featherweight belt as he floored defending champ Jonathan Guzman (22-1-1NC, 22 KOs), 121.5, and pounded out a unanimous decision over twelve sizzling rounds on Saturday in Kyoto, Japan. The official tallies were very identical with 115-112 by Robin Taylor, Bill Lerch and Carlos Ortiz Jr. The referee was Eddie Claudio, and all the officials came from the US.

Guzman, making his initial defense after his acquisition of the vacant title by an eleventh-round stoppage of Shingo Wake here, was a prohibitive favorite as Oguni had suffered his sole defeat with a TKO by Wake in 2013. But a syllogism cannot be applied to boxing, and Oguni produced such an unexpected trick over the previously unbeaten KO artist Guzman.

Oguni, an upright stylist two inches taller, made a good start as he threw sharp jabs and left-right combinations to the midsection. Guzman quickly turned loose and dominated the second with his quick two-fisted attack that Oguni barely averted with his high guard.

The third round witnessed an unbelievable and unexpected scene as Oguni’s solid left uppercut to the side of the belly dropped the defending champ. Guzman beat the count. The Japanese went forward to score a knockout, but Guzman kept moving to avert Oguni’s body shots again to be saved by the bell.

Since then, it became a see-saw game. Guzman was in command with his retaliation in round four, and Oguni apparently took the fifth by landing a strong body shot to the champ.

It was in the sixth that Guzman had the challenger on the defensive by his continual attack and almost floored Oguni, who barely averted with his high guard and lateral movement. The champ also dominated the seventh with his aggressiveness.

But the tide turned again in the eighth, when Oguni became very aggressive with long left-right combinations and had Guzman retreating and circling. Oguni, in round nine, maintained his aggression and kept stalking Guzman with good jabs and one-two combinations with the champ responding with fewer punches.

In the tenth, Guzman turned aggressive regardless of precision, while Oguni kept his cool and defended himself well against the champ’s still powerful punches.

The eleventh witnessed a bizarre scene, when Oguni scored with another solid body shot with a left uppercut and Guzman fell down in agony. The shot just touched his belt of the trunks, and people saw it legal, but the referee saw it a low blow and gave a one-minute break to Guzman with the audience furiously roaring against his decision. Anyway, the fight resumed, and Oguni desperately aimed at the midsection to floor the champ again. Guzman kept moving to and fro and was saved by the bell.

Sensing it was close, Oguni utilized all his energy left and threw punches, and kept stalking Guzman, who occasionally retaliated only with fewer punches.

After he was declared a winner and new champion, Oguni jubilantly said, “It’s a very hard fight. I had my left thumb hurt early in the bout, felt pain on the right hand midway in the game and had my left eardrum probably ruptured. Boxing is a very tough business.”

Guzman gloomily reviewed the fight, saying, “I don’t think I lost this game. It must be a very good fight for the crowd. I didn’t expect Oguni to be so aggressive like this. I’m eager to fight him again.”

Guzman’s overconfidence probably cost the belt, but it was true that Oguni displayed his very best fight in his career to cause an upset. The newly crowned champ disclosed his strategy, saying, “My fight plan was to withstand and withstand his punches all the way–even shamelessly.” Ironically it was Shingo Wake’s shadow that affected the result because Oguni’s TKO conqueror Wake had been badly beaten by Guzman, who very understandably underestimated Oguni this time.

It’s the bruised Oguni that wrested the world belt and welcomes a very happy new year with the greatly anticipated belt.

Promoter: Kadoebi Promotions in association with Woz Promotions.

IBF supervisor: Anibal Miramontes (US).