Full Report: Valdez defeats Marriaga

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Photos: Sumio Yamada

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (22-0, 19 KOs), of Nogales, México, won a hard fought unanimous decision against mandatory contender Miguel “Escorpión” Marriaga (25-2, 21 KOs), of Colombia Saturday night in defending his WBO featherweight title at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California headlining the Top Rank Pay Per View card. Oscar Valdez did not make the post fight press conference but spoke to us briefly

“It was a tough fight and it was my first time going 12 rounds. I knew he was going to be a tough fighter. It was nothing easy much respect to Marriaga. We did good thank god,” Oscar Valdez told Fightnews.com

In the co feature bout Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (35-0, 24 KOs), of Mazatlán, México, won a lackluster one-sided unanimous decision in the first defense of his WBO super middleweight title against Max “Tiger” Bursak (33-5-1, 15 KOs), of Kiev, Ukraine. Ramirez talked about his first fight back since coming off an injury and winning the title over a year ago.

“I expected a goodtough fighter. I t was a good test. He had a tough style and he tried to survive but Im happy with the win and successfully defending my title,” Ramirez said. “My camp was good but I didn’t feel like I was out of the ring. I tried to get the knockout but it was good work,”

“We are ready for anyone out there and give fans a good fight. I am ready for whoever wants my title. Hopefully my team gets good fights,”

WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) of Las Vegas scored a second round knockout in the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title against Adeilson “Dell” Dos Santos (18-3, 14 KOs), of São Paulo, Brazil in opening up the Pay per View telecast. Magdaleno talked about his win at the post fight press conference.

“I felt great and showed what I’m capable of and we showcased our power, speed, and we came out with the knockout. I was trying to prove, I can knockout people. Making my first defense was good,” Magdaleno said.

“The combination I knocked him out with. It’s something I worked on my own and with my trainer Manny Robles we just improved. When your at Stub Hub you cant leave without the knockout,” Magdaleno on the KO.

When asked about a potential fight with WBA champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, Magdaleno responded.

“If it’s a fight fans want to see lets make it happen. Jesse Magdaleno is not affraid of anyone,”

2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (1-0, 1 KO), of Newark, New Jersey made his professional debut in winning a technical decision over Edgar Brito (3-2-1) in a scheduled six-round featherweight bout. Stevenson greeted everyone in attendance and thanked his team as he spoke on his win.

“I’m very satisfied with the win and I know I have to get back to the gym,” Stevenson said. “I want to work on my power. When I hit them I want them to feel it. That is what I need to improve on,” Stevenson added.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla