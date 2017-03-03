Full Report: Yamanaka keeps WBC 118lb belt by halting Carlson in seven

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBC bantamweight champ Shinsuke Yamanaka (27-0-2, 19 KOs), 117.75, successfully kept his belt as he decked Mexican Carlos Carlson (22-2, 13 KOs), 117, five times and halted him at 0:57 of the seventh round on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan. The 34-year-old southpaw, making his twelfth defense, sent him to the canvas—twice in the fifth, one in the sixth and twice more in the fatal seventh.

It’s Yamanaka’s ninth stoppage in thirteen engagements with the WBC belt on the line including his title-winning victory over Christian Esquivel for the vacant championship in November 2011. His long reign for five years and four months proves his stable strength as well as his improvement in every title bout.

Prior to the stoppage, the officials tallied the actually lopsided affair, as follows: Richard Flaherty, Barry Lindenman (both US) 60-51, Craig Metcalfe (Canada) 59-52 (scoring 10-9 for the challenger only in the second), all for Yamanaka. The referee was Ian John Lewis (UK) who showed his patience to allow the game Mexican to display his corazon (heart) to the fullest extent.

Carlson, 26, NABF bantam ruler, admirably struggled to his feet four times and kept on fighting until the stoppage, as he said afterward, “This is the Mexican boxer’s fighting spirit. Yamanaka was a hard-punching and experienced champion. I admit my defeat.”

The first round saw the southpaw champ start with long lefts to the still nervous challenger to take the initiative. Yamanaka, in round two, landed a vicious left to the left eye of Carlson, who sustained a cut thereon and had the optic badly swollen, getting worse as the contest progressed.

Since Carlson cautiously raised his guard high, Yamanaka targeted the midsection exclusively with long lefts that looked effective enough to stop his mobility in the third. As the Mexican turned positive by applying the pressure, the Japanese utilized his shifty lateral footwork to avert his aggression and scored with southpaw lefts with precision.

After the fourth, the open scoring system suggested Yamanaka leading on points: 40-36 twice and 39-37.

Yamanaka had him twice on the deck in the fifth, when he landed a wicked left to the face, dropping him for the first time, and floored him again with a fusillade of punches. But the champ, just after they resumed fighting, carelessly took a solid right to the face that shook him up momentarily and had him reeling to the ropes. It might be the best scene of Carlson despite his eventual defeat by TKO.

The sixth witnessed Yamanaka land a double trade-mark southpaw left at the same point, badly flooring him to the deck. It was amazing and admirable that Carlson beat the count, resumed fighting on and retaliated with his desperate attack not to be stopped then and there. The Mexican was rescued by the bell moments later.

As Yamanaka said after his triumph “I tried to throw more right jabs to adjust the judgement of distance”, his precision became apparently improved and implemented so well that he connected with solid and accurate combinations to the damaged loser, who hit the deck twice more to be logically halted by the third man. No one, even in the loser’s corner, complained of the stoppage.

It’s a well-received victory by the well-packed audience who looked satisfied to see many visits of the challenger to the canvas. They also appreciated the Mexican’s resilience and resolution against the unbeaten titleholder until the end of the end. Despite his almost closed left optic he looked proud of his go-for-broke performance that was greatly praised by the crowd.

Yamanaka jubilantly reviewed the process of his triumph, saying, “I took some good shots after I dropped him, and must reflect on my flaw in this fight.” When asked about his target of former WBA junior flyweight champion Yoko Gushiken’s Japanese record of thirteen defenses, the champ said, “I won’t be nervous about my record-making, and will concentrate on the next fight to win one by one.”

Akihiko Honda, the champ’s manager/promoter, delightfully said, “It’s a great thing to defend the same belt on more than ten occasions. I’ll book a suitable challenger in his thirteenth defense.” Gushiken registered the great milestone thirty-seven years ago, and our current hero is going to reach it in his next bout coming this fall.

Undercard:

WBC#12 prospect, Japanese super-feather titlist Kenichi Ogawa (21-1, 16 KOs), 129.75, barely retained his national belt by a majority decision (96-94, 97-93, 95-95) over top contender Satoru Sugita (12-4-1, 7 KOs), 129.5, over ten hard-fought rounds. The muscular champ, formerly a Nippon-kempo specialist, demonstrated his last surge to carry himself to a successful defense.

Former champ Brian “Hawaiian Punch” Viloria (37-5-2ND, 22 KOs), 113.75, almost wiped his ring rust due to his hiatus for sixteen months since his shellacking at the hand of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez at the Madison Square Garden in October 2015, and managed to earn a hard-fought decision (77-75, 78-75, 78-74) over Mexican super-fly champ Ruben Montoya (14-5-1, 9 KOs), 113.75, over eight. It’s a competitive contest that the action seesawed throughout the give-and-take affair.

IBF mandatory 122-pound contender Ryosuke Iwasa (23-2, 15 KOs), 123.75, scored a fine victory in flooring Filipino Glenn Modura (8-2-1, 5 KOs), 123.25, dropping him with a southpaw right hook to halt him at 2:55 of the third session in a scheduled eight. Iwasa will have a mandatory shot at the compatriot Yukinori Oguni who is recovering his hand injury suffered in his title-winning fight with Jonathan Guzman on New Year’s Eve.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

WBC supervisor: Craig Hubble (US).