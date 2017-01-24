Funeka warns Pacquiao not to underestimate Horn

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world IBO champion Ali Funeka who lost inside the distance to WBO #2 Jeff Horn last December has warned future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao not to underestimate the Brisbane schoolteacher when they clash over twelve rounds with the WBO welterweight title up for grabs on April 23 at a location yet to be determined but the fight will be most likely in Australia.

“I had watched his video footage and I was confident that he would not be a problem,” Funeka said. “But wait until you get into the ring with him and you will be surprised how awkward he is. He budged in with his head and rammed me with it on my left eye. After that, I was dizzy for the entire fight!

“He complements his unconventional style with power as he tends to swivel all his body when throwing a right hand to generate all the power to it.

“Pacquiao should leave nothing to chance when preparing for Horn otherwise he will get the shock of his life like I did. That guy is not pretty to watch but he does what he does successfully and he will surprise a lot of boxers with that style. I know some people are dismissing him because he does not follow the boxing script when fighting but I am telling you he may upset Pacquiao especially as the Filipino is not the same dynamo he used to be.”

Jeff Horn stopped Ali Funeka in six rounds on December 10 on the Joseph Parker vs. Andy Ruiz WBO heavyweight championship undercard in Auckland, New Zealand. Horn was down in round three and Funeka was dropped in rounds five and six.