Fury: I can beat AJ with one arm tied behind my back

Boxing News

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, currently training in Marbella, Spain, says he’s happy to accept a fight with WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua after Joshua called him out in the ring following his TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko.

“It is the only one the world wants to see and I am here, I am the lineal champion, I am still number one in the world and everybody knows that,” Fury told SkySports. “We all saw he had a life and death situation against Klitschko, but Klitschko couldn’t land a glove on me. Styles do make fights but I am sure I can beat AJ with one arm tied behind my back.”

Joshua-Fury may not happen for some time, however. AJ has WBA and IBF mandatory obligations, plus Klitschko could invoke a rematch clause for an immediate return fight.