Fury trainer could be barred if Parker-Fury lands in New Zealand

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is likely to be defending the crown against mandatory contender Hughie Fury in New Zealand in April rather than Manchester or Singapore who were also interested in staging the world heavyweight title bout but there could be a hiccup with Hughie’s father and trainer Peter being granted a visa

Immigration New Zealand has indicated Peter will need a special exemption and character waiver due to his extensive criminal history to enter the country. Peter was jailed for 10 years in 1995 for possession and intent to supply amphetamine – only to continue orchestrating his business from behind bars. In 2008 he received another two years for drug-related money laundering.

In 2013, Peter’s application for a visa into the USA was rejected by the immigration department and he could not work in Tyson Fury’s corner against Steve Cunningham.

Co-promoter David Higgins of Duco Events is confident that Peter Fury will be granted a Visa to visit New Zealand. “He [Peter] comes across as quite a solid bloke with a good head on his shoulders…he’s now just one of the world’s best boxing trainers who took Tyson Fury to victory against all odds over Wladimir Klitschko. That’s what he’s devoting himself too.”