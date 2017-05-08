Fuzile retains SA title

Boxing News

By Ron Jackson

Azinga Fuzile retained his South African featherweight title for the first time and captured the IBF Africa featherweight belt when he beat Sydney Maluleke on a unanimous 12 round points decision at the Orient Theatre in East London, South Africa, on Sunday afternoon.

The scores 119-111, 119-110 and 117-110.

After a quiet opening round the 20-year-old Fuzile from Duncan Village, fighting from the southpaw stance picked up the pace to land with stinging lefts to the body and head.

The experienced Maluleka, 33, from Gauteng a former South African featherweight champion was unable to get into the fight as the younger champion dominated through to the twelfth round in a one-side bout, and was an easy winner at the end.

Fuzile improved his record 7-0; 3 and Maluleke’s record dropped to 17-9; 9.

Other results

Flyweight: Xolisile Joyi bt Abongile Tipa, ko 3; Mini-flyweight: Siphenathi Dasa bt Balungile Nxozana, tko 4; Mini-flyweight: Sandile Wessels bt Wandisile Ngqi, pts 4.