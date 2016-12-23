Gallen and Opetai victorious

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight #4 contender and football star Paul Gallen (7-0, 4 KOs) 229lbs remained unbeaten when he forced a stoppage of Ryan Carr Ketu (2-1, 1 KO) 234lbs in round four at the Southern Cross Stadium, Woolooware, NSW, Australia on Friday. Gallen had his opponent in trouble in round four and referee Will Soulos crowned Gallen at 0.43. Gallen attracts huge interest when he is in the ring as he is also the captain of the Premier 2016 winning rugby league football team, the Cronulla Sharks.

London 2012 Olympian Jai Opetai 8-0,5KO’s) 205lbs, forced a stoppage over New Zealand’s Isileili Fa (2-7) 200lbs in round three of a heavyweight bout. Referee Pat O’Connor crowned Opetai at 0.36 of round three when the corner of Fa signaled to the ref that their boxer was finished. Opetai had a successful amateur career being a former world junior champion and representing Australia at the age of sixteen at the London 2012 Olympics.

In other action, super middleweight Ryan Waters (23-5-2, 14 KOs) stopped Indonesian Aswin Cabuy (19-59-4) at the conclusion of round two when he retired with elbow injury. Waters holds a twelve round decision over former world champion Gairy St Clair but lost in ten rounds to former WBA champion Anthony Mundine in 2010.

Also welterweight Jack Brubaker (12-1-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round knockout of Thai Chatri Charoensin (7-7-1) in a scheduled six round bout. The referee crowned Brubaker at 2.54. Brubaker is coming off a twelve decision victory over Suyon Takayama in July to capture the OPBF crown in Japan.

Australian light heavyweight champion Kerry Foley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) stopped Walter Pupu’a (12-40) in round one of scheduled four. The referee crowned Foley at 2.00.