Garcia demolishes Zlaticanin to win WBC lightweight world title

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In the co-feature bout of the evening at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, “Mikey” Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) of Oxnard, California added another world title to his collection as he knocked out Dejan Zlaticanin (22-1, 15 KOs) of Montenegro to win the WBC lightweight title. Establishing the jab from the start Garcia countered Zlaticanin as he charged. Garcia continued to box behind the jab in the second as Zlaticanin stalked. A huge uppercut by Garcia followed by a right hand knocked Zlaticanin out cold. Referee Tony Weeks waved off the fight at 2:21 of the third round.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” said Garcia afterward. “We were controlling the pace and distance right away from the first round. I saw some openings and I thought I could hurt him later down the road, but I wasn’t expecting it to be that soon in the fight…he’s a tough guy, he was able to take some good punches. But when I finally did hurt him, I went for that right hand. I knew it was a good shot.”