Garcia primed and ready for Thurman

Boxing News

By Kurt Wolfheimer

Photos: Premier Boxing Champions

Undefeated World champion Danny “Swift” Garcia looks to be in the best shape of his career as he prepares to face undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event of the Showtime Championship Boxing card at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday March 4th. The card will be televised on CBS. Danny Garcia and his father spoke on the fight as they finished their media workout for the press at Danny Garcia’s DSG Boxing Gym in Philly.

Danny Garcia on Keith Thurman’s preparation for the fight: “I really don’t know what he does. At the end of the day, I prepare myself to be 100%. I will be prepared for anything he does. That is why I am a true champion, because I can adapt to whatever he brings to the table and that is what I am going to do March 4th.”

On Training Camp: “It has been crucial. We have worked hard and pushed ourselves to the limit. This has been a tough camp. It is only two and a half weeks to the fight. We have done everything we had to do right now. We have a couple more days of sparring and then we will start slowing it down. Then it’s fight time.”

“I am ready to unify the titles. I did it at 140 and I will do it again at 147. This is my opportunity and I got to take advantage of it. “

“I feel like I am the better fighter. I am the more battle tested boxer. Come March 4th I will show it again. “

On representing Philly: “This is what Philadelphia fighters are all about. It is about rising to the occasion. I have been doing that my whole career and that is what I am going to do on March 4th.”

Danny’s father and trainer Angel Garcia on the importance of the fight: “To me every one of Danny’s fights is big. We trained very hard. We don’t take nothing away from any opponent. We take everybody very seriously. When you sleep on an opponent, it will be harder than expected. There is nothing easy in life.”

“Thurman is a good fighter, but Danny has a good chin, but we know about Thurman’s chin. It’s shady. At the end of the day, he hasn’t fought anyone like Danny. This is a good fight for the future to take Danny forward.

On Thurman: “A person who drinks whiskey and He drinks allot and smokes Hookah, isn’t beating Danny. If you want to smoke Hookah, you can smoke all you want, but don’t get in the ring with Danny.”

On the odds of the fight and Garcia being the underdog: On fight night, Danny is the champion and he will come out (of the dressing room second. It is two to one and Danny is going to make you rich. Bet your house, he is going to make you rich.”

“Danny has been the underdog since the amateurs. They used to ask me if I had someone 112 and I said yeah. They would look at him and size him up. I would hear in the background “That white boy is going to get his ass kicked.” They thought that Danny was a white boy because he has green eyes and light skin, but white boys can fight too” chuckled Angel Garcia.

“At the end of the night you are going to hear “the new WBA champ of the world!!!, Danny Garcia.”