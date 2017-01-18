Boxing News

Garcia-Thurman bucks PPV trend

With many of the most attractive fights in early 2017 headed for pay-per-view (Cotto-Kirkland, Golovkin-Jacobs, Canelo-Chavez, and maybe even Pacquiao-Horn), it’s a welcome change to see the March 4 world welterweight title unification clash between undefeated champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman land on free primetime broadcast television (CBS 9PM ET/6PM PT).

“In an era where some people think that PPV is a good thing, it’s incredibly important that a fight of this magnitude is on broadcast television,” said promoter Lou DiBella today. “These two champions have the opportunity to do their thing in front of a huge audience. It’s great for boxing!”










