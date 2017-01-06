Gary Russell Jr. returns Feb 18

Boxing News

The WBC has announced that Gary Russell Jr. (27-1, 16 KOs) will be making the third defense of his WBC featherweight crown on February 18 against interim champion Oscar Escandon. The bout will take place on the Broner-Granados card in Cincinnati.

The clash for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title between Gavin McDonnell and Rey Vargas takes place on February 25 at the Hull Ice Arena in Hull, England. The belt became vacant when champion Hozumi Hasegawa announced his retirement.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and the Sulaiman Family have announced the 3rd Year Memorial Mass for WBC Lifetime President, Don José Sulaimán Chagnon. All fighters, media, boxing fans, friends and family join the Sulaiman Family in remembering Don Jose. Mass will be held January 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 621 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007

Click here for more WBC-related news