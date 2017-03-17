Gassiev: GGG with big KO in six

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KO) has weighed in on Saturday’s highly anticipated clash of middleweight champions between Gennady Golovkin (both train with Abel Sanchez) and Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden and live on HBO PPV.

“This (Golovkin-Jacobs) fight is good for all of us. It’s 50-50 fight. Jacobs is a great fighter. Has good power, good punch – good test for GGG. Training camp was great, he had a lot good sparring partners. He did great. I think we will see what happens on Saturday. Did I do some sparring rounds with GGG? Not yet, maybe in the future… he’s too strong for me! Prediction? Big KO by Gennady in the sixth round!”