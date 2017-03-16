GGG, Chocolatito are decisive betting favorites

Boxing News

WBC, WBA Super World, and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) is a -750 favorite to defeat WBA middleweight champion Danny Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) on Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden, live on HBO Pay per view. Jacobs backers can get +525.

The over-under is 7.5 rounds. “Over” is +130, “under” is -150.

In the co-feature, WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) is a whopping -2500 to successfully defend his title against mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs), who is +1400.