Boxing News

Unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO’s) spent twenty-four hours in New York City last week to promote his highly anticipated showdown with WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KO’s) set for March 18 at Madison Square Garden.

Here is behind the scenes video of courtesy Michael Sterling/K2 Promotions.