Giacon-Tlatlik card cancelled

By Marco Bratusch

According to Italian sources, the full boxing show scheduled to take place on next Friday in Fuenlabrada, Madrid, featuring Luca Giacon vs. Robert Tlatlik for the vacant IBF International super lightweight title as main even has been canceled. The reasons of the last-minute cancellation still result unclear at the moment, although it is said that issues emerged between the involved promoters and the local federation. However, no official statements have been released so far by all parties. More details will be brought to light as soon as possible.










