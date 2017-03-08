Giacon-Tlatlik to fight on Friday in Madrid

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

After experiencing a complicated 2016 through back-to-back physical issues, the 28-year-old boxer and former WBC Silver title holder Luca Giacon (28-1, 24 KOs) looks now ready to bring his career back on track. The Italian-Spanish junior welterweight is training hard at Bernardo Checa gym near Malaga, in south Spain, and will be fighting on next Friday, March 10 in Madrid as main event of a Mario Di Giosa’s World Factory Events card in collaboration with OPI Since ’82 at Pabellòn Fernardo Martìn in Fuenlabrada, in Madrid area. Giacon’s opponent will be the undefeated Polish, resident in Germany Robert Tlatlik (19-0, 13 KOs) for a 12-rounder bout for the vacant IBF International title.

This will be Giacon’s – a former European title contender – second fight in a two-year span, that’s why his handlers picked up a reliable opponent in order to obtain a strong comeback in rankings for Giacon in case of victory. As main support, Kelvin Dotel (11-3, 5 KOs) and veteran Ignagio Mendoza (41-12-3, 25 KOs) will battle for the vacant Spanish junoir welterweight title, and prospect Jonathan Alonso (12-0, 4 KOs), managed by Lou DiBella, will be also on the card in a 8-rounder scheduled in the same weight division.

The organizers confirm that boxing icon and former undisputerd middleweight champion Marvin “Marvelous” Hagler will be attending the boxing event at ringside.