Golden Boy inks WBA 130lb champ Jezreel Corrales

Boxing News

Golden Boy Promotions has signed current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (21-1, 8 KOs) to a multi-year promotional deal.

“We know that Corrales has a huge opportunity to impress boxing fans here in the U.S, and we have no doubt that he will attain his goal as one of the best super featherweights in the world,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “We look forward to seeing him showcase his talent here, and taking on the best in his class.”

The WBA Super World Champion made waves in April of 2016 when he knocked out Takashi Uchiyama, who at the time was considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world, within the first two rounds of the bout for the coveted WBA belt. Corrales proved that his victory over Uchiyama was indeed no fluke in their 12-round rematch in December of 2017, taking his belt back home after the split decision in his favor.