Golden Boy Promotions signs multi-fight deal with Yuriokis Gamboa

Boxing News

Golden Boy Promotions in association with ZR Entertainment announced a multi-fight deal with former three-division world champion and Olympic Gold medalist Yuriokis “El Ciclón de Guantánamo” Gamboa (25-1, 17 KOs).

“I am looking forward to winning yet another world title, and I know Golden Boy Promotions is the perfect place to help guide me,” Gamboa said. “Though I have recently had some long stretches of inactivity, that stops today, and I will take on anyone, anytime, to achieve my goal of recapturing a championship belt.”

Gamboa will come out of the gate facing Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (24-7, 16 KOs) who was last seen defeating Jason “Star” Velez.